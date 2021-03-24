Subscriber can upgrade service for free

We thank Mr Tan Kah Hong for his feedback (Why no alternative channels, StarHub?, March 19), and would like to clarify the alternatives available to him and other StarHub customers.

StarHub has recently become the official distributor of Disney+ in Singapore, offering our TV, mobile and broadband customers up to two years of Disney+ access at no extra cost. This streaming service further enriches our content library for customers, with more than 650 films and 15,000 episodes of entertainment from Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star.

To enjoy Disney+ access, Mr Tan, who is subscribing to our all-in-one bundle, just needs to upgrade his Fibre TV service to StarHub TV+.

This comes at no additional charge to his monthly subscription, and there is no need to sign up for a separate plan.

We are helping Mr Tan in his move to StarHub TV+, and thank him for his continued support.

Philemon Foo

Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications

StarHub