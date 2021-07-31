Academic success

Study how important tuition is

  • Published
    1 hour ago

How pervasive is private tuition in Singapore? To what extent does tuition tilt results in favour of students who are able to afford it? How does private tuition add value to the economy?

The International Baccalaureate (IB) programme is internationally acknowledged and recognised. Anecdotally, IB students are considerably less dependent on tuition.

Yet many are accepted into top universities and do well. What attributes of the programme factor in its success?

The Ministry of Education needs to review how differences in curriculum, class size, learning environment, pedagogical methods and tuition can have an impact on excellence.

Be open-minded about slaying sacred cows.

Hwang Teng Aun

To what extent does tuition tilt results in favour of students who are able to afford it? How does private tuition add value to the economy?
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2021, with the headline 'Study how important tuition is'. Subscribe
Topics: 