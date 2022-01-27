Your picture: Students

Making good use of travelling time

Updated
Published
4 min ago

While travelling on a bus earlier this week, I saw a girl doing her school work on the upper deck.

I was very impressed by her spending her travelling time on her studies. I believe that Singapore students are very hardworking.

Leong Kuan Yui

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2022, with the headline Making good use of travelling time. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top