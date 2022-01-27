While travelling on a bus earlier this week, I saw a girl doing her school work on the upper deck.
I was very impressed by her spending her travelling time on her studies. I believe that Singapore students are very hardworking.
Leong Kuan Yui
While travelling on a bus earlier this week, I saw a girl doing her school work on the upper deck.
I was very impressed by her spending her travelling time on her studies. I believe that Singapore students are very hardworking.
Leong Kuan Yui
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2022, with the headline Making good use of travelling time. Subscribe