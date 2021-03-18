Structure meant to be temporary

We refer to Mr David Kwok Ng Kan's letter (Still no shelter or seats at bus stop after more than a year, March 8). A permanent sheltered bus stop with seats was originally scheduled to be installed along Hoe Chiang Road by the developer redeveloping the building behind it. This could be done only after the redevelopment of the building was completed, as the shelter and seats would obstruct the redevelopment works.

Instead of waiting for the works to be completed next year, LTA decided to start letting the bus stop in front of the building be used in 2019, to give commuters more convenient access to services 80 and 140 sooner.

We were recently informed by the developer that completion of the redevelopment works will be delayed due to Covid-19.

To improve commuters' waiting experience, LTA will fit out the bus stop with a temporary shelter and seats by mid-2021.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority