Strengthen support for young suspects

I applaud the Ministry of Home Affair's move to look into expanding coverage of the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects (MHA studying if Appropriate Adult Scheme can be widened, Oct 23).

I hope the ministry will consider a few points based on my work with rehabilitating youth offenders in the community.

First, I agree with the suggestion that the scheme should cover all accused persons under the age of 21, which is in line with the judicial stance of helping young offenders. I would further suggest that it be made mandatory to apply the scheme for all cases involving offenders below 21 rather than activated on a case-by-case basis.

From forensic psychology, we learn that a suspect can make false confessions, and these could be made voluntarily or involuntarily.

Studies have shown that a young suspect may confess to escape further interrogation or may come to believe he is guilty of an offence.

Second, the mental age of a young suspect should be considered apart from his biological age.

A young suspect with intellectual or mental vulnerability is greatly disadvantaged during interrogation and is highly susceptible to confession given his cognitive ability.

It is reasonable to assume that not all young suspects with cognitive or mental impairment are known or associated with agencies that support intellectual or mental health issues. There are those who are not formally diagnosed until they are identified and clinically assessed by a trained professional.

Third, the training of volunteers under the scheme should not be confined to just understanding the psychology of juvenile delinquency.

A good knowledge of the judicial process and being educated on how a fair and constructive interrogation process ought to be conducted would certainly provide the much needed support for young suspects and their families.

The competency of volunteers on the scheme is also of great significance since they are the first point of help when a young suspect is arrested.

Joseph Chan