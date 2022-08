Straits Times film correspondent John Lui deserves plaudits for speaking for many, many people out there (Eh? What did he say?, Aug 4).

I stopped going to the cinema because I could not follow the dialogue, which made watching movies an unbearable and deflating experience.

Now that English subtitles are available on Netflix and other streaming services, I have found it such a pleasure to enjoy English movies again, both current movies and classics of yesteryear.

Alan Goh See Bin