Stray cats slashed in Ang Mo Kio, witnesses needed

Ten cats have been found slashed in the Teck Ghee area in Ang Mo Kio since late last month.

The similar deep slashes, made with a sharp weapon, were so bad that the cats required hospitalisation.

Deeper wounds and more slashes were found on the five most recently discovered cats, a sign that the attacks may be escalating. The abuser has also progressed from attacking friendly cats to shy cats that often do not approach strangers.

I appeal to members of the public who live in the area (blocks 302, 316B, 335, 337, 343 and 346 in Ang Mo Kio) to keep an eye out for any suspicious person or incident and to share any information they may have.

There are volunteers conducting patrols. The authorities have begun investigations and I am grateful for their help.

Every year, many cases of animal abuse do not get solved due to the lack of evidence. I hope that these recent abuse cases will not continue to add to that statistic.

James Wong