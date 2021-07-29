Stranger kept me dry in the rain

Recently, I was stuck in heavy rain, standing next to a stranger by the roadside.

He turned to me and said that his wife was coming with an umbrella and that he would take me across. I thanked him and we waited.

His wife arrived with one umbrella so I told him to go ahead with her.

He spoke to her and the next thing I knew, she covered her head with her sari and started walking in the rain.

He turned to me and said: "Please come."

I asked him to go ahead with his wife, but he insisted on sheltering me.

I thanked him and his wife when we got across. What a kind act!

William Tan