Storing bulky items can create fire hazard

I refer to Forum writer Leslie C.C. Lim's letter, "Residents should have some leeway to place items outside the front door" (Dec 6).

The common corridor, lift lobby area and staircase area should be free from any bulky items in view of fire safety.

Placing bulky items outside one's front door can create a fire hazard which would endanger neighbouring units.

The authorities should look into ways to discourage flat residents from storing bulky items such as bicycles, prams, tables, boxes and vases in common areas.

One good way to deter such practices would be to impose heavy fines and put up signs warning residents of the consequences.

No flat resident should be put in a position of not being able to escape from a fire because of cluttered corridors.

Said Sastro