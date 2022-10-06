Stop unfair practices against women who work part-time

I applaud President Halimah Yacob's call to retain women in the workforce, with a focus on flexible work practices and implementation of family care leave (President Halimah calls for more focus on retaining women in the workforce, Oct 5).

I have worked part-time in a healthcare organisation for close to two decades, and my contracted work hours are 80 per cent of those of a full-time worker.

I am highly appreciative of the opportunity to juggle between family needs and building a career. There are many other female employees who work on a part-time basis like myself in my organisation, and this has allowed us career advancement and even adoption of leadership positions despite family commitments. This would not have been possible without a flexible part-time job.

Under my organisation's policies, pro-rated childcare leave is afforded to part-timers such as myself. However, this is applicable only when the child is aged 13 and below. After the child crosses that age, this privilege is withdrawn. Part-timers are not entitled to family care leave, unlike full-time workers.

I look after a sickly teenager and an ailing parent with dementia. Both require regular, unanticipated medical attention.

Perhaps unions and human resources departments are under the misconception that women are required to tend to young children only.

Ageing parents and other unwell family members are not taken into consideration.

Privileges such as family care leave should be pro-rated according to a part-timer's contracted work hours. Discrimination against part-time workers in terms of lack of entitlements should not exist.

In the vein of Madam Halimah's views, I urge all organisations to put a stop to these unfair practices against women who work part-time.

We have lots to contribute to our organisations and often work beyond the hours contracted. It would be a waste for part-timers to have to reconsider their employment as family care burdens increase.

Yew Woon Si (Dr)