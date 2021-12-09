Stop giving stickers to visitors or be creative

Since the start of the pandemic, hospital visitors have been given coloured stickers after they are screened at the entrance.

Boards are set up at the hospital's exits and at nearby MRT stations to allow people to dispose of their stickers when they leave the hospital. But I often see those stickers pasted on escalator handrails and bus stop seats.

I suggest that this practice of giving out stickers be stopped, as it is unlikely that a visitor who has not been screened would be able to gain access to the hospital, given the security measures in place.

Doing away with stickers will save costs, protect the environment and lessen the workload of cleaners.

If the sticker system cannot be abolished, I suggest that hospitals here take a leaf out of a Cleveland hospital's book, which repurposed the stickers into artwork.

Draw outlines of animals or flowers on the boards, instead of just having a blank space. This would encourage people to be creative and paste the stickers within these outlines.

When people see how the stickers can be transformed into works of art, they might paste them on these boards and be less inclined to dispose of the stickers indiscriminately.

Betty Ho Peck Woon