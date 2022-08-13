Celebrations to mark Merlion's 50th year

We agree with Mr Edward Chan that the Merlion statue is an enduring and much-loved symbol of Singapore (Merlion is original Singapore icon, Aug 5).

While it may be relatively small in stature, it has stood tall in the hearts and minds of both locals and tourists since it was unveiled on Sept 15, 1972, at the Singapore River.

For example, the Merlion remains one of Singapore's top five free-access attractions, and is one of the most Instagrammed locations in Singapore. It continues to feature prominently in popular culture, most recently in our SingapoReimagine Ultraman campaign, and in the Sing, Sing, Singapore music video, where the Merlion-inspired mascot Merli co-starred with Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

Despite its age, the Merlion remains synonymous with Singapore tourism around the world.

To mark its 50th birthday next month, the Merlion statue at Merlion Park will be lit up in a special golden hue. But it is also fitting that the celebrations go beyond its physical location to include food, retail products and experiences by local brands - a tribute to the impact it has had on Singapore culture beyond its size and setting.

We thank Mr Chan for his feedback, and invite both locals and visitors to join in the celebrations next month.

Terrence Voon

Director, Communications and Marketing Capability

Singapore Tourism Board