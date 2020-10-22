Forum: Start 'SG Clean Air' movement

With our small nation's growing prominence for its reduced coronavirus cases, perhaps we could engage in another collective movement.

It is time for a general effort towards attaining "#SGCleanAir". This is not an easy goal but if more voices can be heard, without protests, then an ongoing dialogue could be initiated to improve the air we all share.

The following are some plausible areas or actions for consideration:

• Convert designated smoking points from open-sided cabins to larger enclosed ones for smokers to sit in. This could also apply to individual smokers who should designate a room in their homes to prevent other family members from being affected by second-hand smoke.

• Start a "Smokeless Saturday" movement, with announcements on social media to attract more health promoters to advertise their products.

• Initiate a going smoke-free or safe-air column in The Straits Times on a weekly basis, featuring people who have given up the habit for the sake of their loved ones.

Also, as contraband cigarettes can be easily obtained, the sellers should be subject to what drug importers/pushers face for their actions.

Even if just one of these points is given some attention, it would be a worthwhile effort. After all, people care and want everyone to have a better life on this small island of ours.

Vivien Tan