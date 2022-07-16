Start push for net zero emissions by cutting food and plastic waste

It is heartening to learn of more initiatives here to support sustainable living (Singapore eyes green hydrogen as energy source with $25m institute, July 4; and Poultry plant to turn feathers, blood into useful materials, July 6).

The push for net zero emissions could start with reducing food and plastic waste.

It has been noted that about half of household waste is food waste. Waste is often disposed of in plastic bags. Less food wastage will mean less waste and therefore, less need for plastic bags.

There are food digesters on the market that convert food waste into compost for use as plant fertiliser, thus cutting down on food waste further. However, they are expensive, consume electricity and take time and effort to operate.

Although plastic bags and bottles are reusable and recyclable, there is much wastage in using plastic bags and many used plastic bottles are being discarded.

This leads to unnecessary plastic waste, as was evident during the height of the pandemic when consumers used food delivery and takeaway services more frequently.

Research institutes here could provide sustainable solutions for disposing food waste and alternatives to using plastic.

Perhaps scientists at our universities could develop a solution for making food waste disappear conveniently and cost-efficiently, and also an alternative material to plastic.

Such potential discoveries could be commercialised by Singapore enterprises for the world market.

At least one Singapore bank has expressed interest in working with universities to help advance green efforts through research and innovation (Businesses can work with universities to produce talents in sustainability field: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, July 8).

Public policymakers, scientific researchers and business leaders could work towards making zero food and plastic waste a reality in time to come.

In the meantime, we can all try to reduce food and plastic waste, and to reuse and recycle plastic bags and bottles as much as we can.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang