Standardise interface design to make them easier to use

The Singpass app is convenient, with various government websites housed within it, all accessible via a simple passcode.

However, the various government sites have a different look and feel, use dissimilar terms and have different site layouts, all of which can add to confusion when navigating the services within each site.

The different interface design and user experience probably came about because the websites were developed at different times by different vendors, and managed by different agencies' communications teams.

Some examples of differences include the placements of the log-in and log-out buttons, the ease of "chatting" and finding out answers within the sites, and how readable the text is.

Perhaps it is time for the authorities to review government apps and create sites that are standardised and easier to use.

Cheang Peng Wah