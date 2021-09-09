Stallholder let me take food first and pay later

Last Saturday, I went to buy food from a mixed vegetable rice stall at a coffee shop in Keong Saik Road.

When I was about to order, I realised that I had left my wallet at home. Immediately, I explained to the man serving me that I had no money with me and could not proceed with my purchase.

The man was very kind and asked me to just carry on with my order. He said I could pay him the next time I happened to pass by the stall, and there was no need to return just to pay him.

Of course, I returned later to pay him and he still said that I need not have taken the trouble to do that.

I was grateful and thankful that he trusted me and allowed me to buy food without paying first.

There are still wonderful people out there despite rampant distrust and selfishness.

Lim Eng Guan