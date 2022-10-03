PA regularly reviews salary and benefits

We thank Mr Edmund Lim Wee Kiat for his words of encouragement (Recognise hard work of People's Association staff, Sept 26).

Our officers play an important role in community building, bringing people from all walks of life together to bond through various programmes and activities.

They often go beyond the call of duty to assist residents. We are grateful for the support and encouragement of many passionate volunteers and partners, who work with us to make things happen in the community.

We regularly review our salary scheme to ensure that our pay packages are competitive.

Beyond pay, we also recognise that our staff need time for personal wellness and opportunities for growth. We support them with flexible working arrangements, rest days to recharge and take care of their family, and learning and upskilling opportunities to develop their careers.

We will continue to review our salary and well-being initiatives regularly to ensure our staff are recognised and supported for the meaningful and challenging work that they do.

Lim Sheau Huei

Director (Human Resources)

People's Association