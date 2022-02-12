Courageous act will inspire other organ donors

ST Singaporean of the Year

I was euphoric when I read the front page article, "ST Singaporean of the Year is organ donor who gave baby new lease of life" (Feb 10).

Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham's generous gesture has given a new lease of life to baby Rheya, who was diagnosed a few weeks after her birth with a condition that can eventually lead to liver failure.

I have been following The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award for the past seven years. I was glad Mr Sakthibalan was chosen to receive the award as I had also voted for him.

I am really impressed with his courageous act. For someone willing to give part of his liver to save another person's life, the emotional satisfaction must be priceless.

Mr Sakthibalan is now an advocate for organ donation. I believe that his example of sacrificial kindness will encourage future potential donors to step forward.

I wish him and the other finalists all the best and hope that they will continue to make a difference to fellow Singaporeans' lives.

A. Kannan

