Sri Lankan crisis shows importance of good economic management

While the ongoing Ukraine conflict shows how the brute force of military actions can harm smaller countries, the situation in Sri Lanka shows how an economic crisis can cause a country to implode (Sri Lanka deploys troops amid state of emergency, April 3).

Sri Lanka has plunged into its worst economic crisis since its independence, and faces severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines because the country does not have enough foreign reserves to pay for imports.

The island nation is experiencing power cuts and skyrocketing prices of basic goods.

Sri Lankans blame the government for economic mismanagement which resulted in chronic budget deficits, high external debt and a weak fiscal position.

The Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict exacerbated the situation. Sri Lanka's economy relies heavily on tourism and agricultural exports which have suffered tremendously over the past years.

Mounting anger among Sri Lankans erupted in protests.

Singapore, without any natural resources or hinterland, also depends on exporting goods and services to the global markets to earn foreign exchange so that we can import almost everything we need.

We are fortunate to have a government that keeps the country's economy functioning, runs a tight ship on fiscal budgets and maintains large foreign exchange reserves.

We must be mindful that not only can a country be destroyed militarily (as in the Russian invasion of Ukraine), but it can also implode economically as the Sri Lankan crisis shows.

Singaporeans must remember that the world does not owe us a living.

We must stay economically competitive and relevant to the world.

Maintaining a strong fiscal balance would be a good start even as consumers contemplate revenge spending after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Ee Teck Siew