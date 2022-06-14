Have more activities to attract more people

I read with great interest that Sport Singapore (SportSG) will take over the ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9.

It's a step in the right direction, which I believe will help unlock the sports and leisure venue's full potential for Singapore's sporting fraternity.

The Sports Hub should be open and accessible to all Singaporeans.

It should be a sporting home for all to enjoy a variety of activities.

Many feel that there has been a lack of events and activities at the venue since it opened in 2014.

I was often disheartened to see the National Stadium empty each time I passed by, especially on weekdays.

It was unlike the days of the old National Stadium. Many activities were held at the venue, such as school sports events, concerts and football matches, drawing thousands of Singaporeans to the iconic stadium.

Football was the stadium's lifeblood. Moving forward, SportSG and the Football Association of Singapore could consider organising and hosting events such as the Merlion Cup for the men's and women's football teams, and Lion City Cup for the under-16s, at the Sports Hub.

More tournaments and football games would naturally generate excitement and certainly help bring back crowds.

I also hope there will be more community programmes held at the Sports Hub.

I hope SportSG will work closely with schools, sports governing bodies and other organisations in Singapore, and do its utmost to make the Sports Hub a bustling hive of activity for a broader spectrum of our community.

A. Thiyaga Raju