My heartiest congratulations to national powerlifter Farhanna Farid for her record-breaking feat at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. She has done all Singaporeans proud (Powerlifting: Singaporean Farhanna Farid sets Open U-52kg deadlift world record, June 7).

What stands out more is her statement after her win, exhorting all to strive to discover more of what they are capable of.

A champion's statement indeed.

Wong Liang Ying