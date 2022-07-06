Hall of Fame among steps taken to honour athletes

We refer to the Forum letter by Mr A. Thiyaga Raju, "Singapore should dedicate a day to honour sport legends" (June 22).

Sport Singapore is immensely proud of the achievements of all Team Singapore athletes, both past and present, and the glory they have brought to Singapore. Their grit and resilience have inspired the nation and brought the people together as One Team Singapore.

To honour Singapore's top sportsmen and sportswomen who have excelled in their sporting performances, the Singapore Sports Hall of Fame was set up in 1985.

Located within the Singapore Sports Museum, the Hall of Fame seeks to instil a sense of pride among Singaporeans and to inspire our budding athletes to emulate the performances of its inductees.

To date, 57 athletes have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, including the late swimmer Neo Chwee Kok and weightlifter Tan Howe Liang, both of whom the writer named. The full list of inductees can be found on the Team Singapore website.

We have the National Day Awards to recognise various forms of merit and service to Singapore, which athletes such as former national sprinter C. Kunalan and former Paralympic swimmer Theresa Goh have received.

Former athletes have also been invited to present awards at the Singapore Sports Awards and Major Games Award Programme, as they serve as role models for the next generation of athletes.

Apart from celebrating their achievements and providing athletes with the necessary support during their sporting career, we also partner more than 60 companies to offer flexible work arrangements and prepare them for their transition after they retire from their sport.

We will continue to explore opportunities, where appropriate, to honour and support our Team Singapore sporting legends.

Su Chun Wei (Dr)

Chief, Singapore Sport Institute

Sport Singapore