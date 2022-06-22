S'pore should dedicate a day to honour them

National Day celebrates our independence and Labour Day celebrates the contribution of our workers. But how about dedicating a day to honour our Singapore sporting legends?

After all, they toiled and made personal sacrifices to bring honour to our country through sports.

Top on my list is the late Neo Chwee Kok, Singapore's first swimming Olympian. Weightlifter Tan Howe Liang won a silver medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960. Certainly there are many more who have done the country proud, including Singapore's golden generation of track and field athletes in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

In the world of sport, representing a nation is paramount. It is sad, however, to see the sportsmen and sportswomen fade into oblivion once their glorious sporting years are over.

It would be wonderful if we could dedicate a day specifically to remember them.

A gala dinner could be organised and commemorative plaques presented.

Our sports heroes deserve to have their praises sung while they are still live.

A. Thiyaga Raju