Yoshida's contributions much appreciated

It is sad that national football team head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has quit his post (Lions coach quits after Suzuki Cup semi-final run, Dec 29).

From what I have seen, read and heard, Yoshida was loved by all in the local football fraternity.

He was recognised as someone with a real love for the game and passion for our Lions.

Notable qualities he has instilled in the team are self-belief and a strong competitive spirit.

He did not shy away from calling up fresh faces and throwing them into the fray when the need arose.

Yoshida was able to get players to adopt a more aggressive, faster-flowing approach to football, which has made matches very entertaining to watch. I was particularly impressed with his tactics and drills which worked to perfection on the pitch.

At the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals last Saturday, his tactical awareness and masterstroke came to the fore when he made vital changes to his depleted team to exploit the opponent's weaknesses.

Throughout his tenure, he also gave many talented young players opportunities to fulfil their dream of representing the country. I wish to express my appreciation to Yoshida for his contributions to Singapore football.

A. Thiyaga Raju