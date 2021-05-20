Customer service

SPH employee went extra mile

I would like to express my appreciation for the excellent customer service I received from a Singapore Press Holdings employee, Mr Lawrence Yeo.

I wanted to pick up an item from the company's circulation department yesterday, and called its customer service hotline on Tuesday.

Mr Yeo, who answered my call, was polite and cheerful. He said he would get the item mailed to my home instead because of the Covid-19 movement restrictions at the premises. He even said he would waive the postal charges incurred.

I am incredibly pleased with the quality of customer service provided to me.

A. Thiyaga Raju

