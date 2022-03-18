Specialist support still needed in institutes of higher learning

In response to the letter by Forum writer Chia H.S. (Build up support system for special needs students at institutes of higher learning, March 2), the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) would like to share some recommendations on supporting students in institutes of higher learning who have special educational needs.

Studies show that cognitive challenges associated with dyslexia persist into adulthood. Therefore, it is important that students with special needs continue to have specialist support and resources as they pursue higher education.

Our recommendations include:

Employing multi-modalities. Special needs students such as those with dyslexia tend to benefit from receiving instructions or content through multi-sensory delivery as it helps them understand and retain information better. For instance, besides course materials, relevant videos or activities would reinforce their learning.

Providing explicit instructions in bite sizes. Special needs students may feel overwhelmed with instructions that are not explicit enough or if too much information is provided at one go. Breaking down instructions and tasks into clear and bite-size portions will make instructions more manageable.

Strengthening avenues for support. Those who may not feel confident enough to raise questions in class will be reassured if there are other avenues or platforms for them to seek guidance from lecturers or tutors.

With the support of the Lim Hoon Foundation, DAS has been expanding its programmes and services to cater to these learners, including through outreach talks at institutes of higher learning. The DAS Academy also conducts relevant courses for educators and parents seeking to help these learners in higher education settings.

Serena Abdullah

Assistant Director (Curriculum)

Dyslexia Association of Singapore