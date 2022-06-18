Support offices provide help to students at institutes of higher learning

We thank Mr Wesley Loh Hsien-Wei (Continue support for special needs students at institutes of higher learning, June 10) and Ms Serena Abdullah (Do more to fix gaps for special needs students in higher education settings, June 9) for their views on enhancing support for students with special educational needs in the institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

Each IHL has a Special Educational Needs Support Office (SSO) which coordinates support for students with special educational needs from pre-enrolment to graduation. This includes students with dyslexia and autism spectrum disorder.

The SSOs engage them to understand their individual needs, and work with lecturers and tutors to provide in-class learning assistance and access arrangements. Where necessary, they also facilitate arrangements for peers to support these students on their education journey.

The IHLs also encourage self-advocacy and independence so that students with special educational needs will be suitably prepared for work. We encourage these students to approach the SSOs at their respective IHLs for assistance and support.

IHL educators are trained to engage and teach students with special educational needs effectively, and some receive additional training to deepen their knowledge and equip themselves with advanced strategies for learning interventions.

IHLs also have funds that students with special educational needs can tap to purchase education-related assistive technology devices and support services, so that they can have equal access to their institutions' programmes and services.

To better prepare these students for the workforce, the SSOs also collaborate with community and industry partners to organise mentorship programmes, internship placements and job-matching programmes. Pre-internship workshops covering topics such as workplace norms and communication skills help these students better navigate the transition from school to the workplace.

The Ministry of Education and the IHLs will continue to strengthen support for students with special educational needs, including raising awareness of special education needs on campus and building an inclusive environment to support them in their tertiary education journey.

Jan Chua

Divisional Director

Higher Education Group

Ministry of Education