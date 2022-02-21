Onus should be on the public to treat kids better

I refer to Ms Amy Loh Chee Seen's letter, "Should there be a way to identify special needs kids?" (Feb 18). She suggests that children with special needs wear an easily identifiable item such as a colourful wristband or a sunflower badge.

I think that this would make the children an easy target for criminals. Also, these children may view this identifier as more of a hindrance than a help, as they may feel discriminated against.

I believe what needs to be done is for the public to be educated about the behaviour of special needs children, so as to hopefully change their reaction to be one of tolerance, especially if the children are not a danger to the public.

This would allow us to build an inclusive society.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong