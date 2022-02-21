Special needs

Onus should be on the public to treat kids better

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to Ms Amy Loh Chee Seen's letter, "Should there be a way to identify special needs kids?" (Feb 18). She suggests that children with special needs wear an easily identifiable item such as a colourful wristband or a sunflower badge.

I think that this would make the children an easy target for criminals. Also, these children may view this identifier as more of a hindrance than a help, as they may feel discriminated against.

I believe what needs to be done is for the public to be educated about the behaviour of special needs children, so as to hopefully change their reaction to be one of tolerance, especially if the children are not a danger to the public.

This would allow us to build an inclusive society.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2022, with the headline Onus should be on the public to treat kids better. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top