Sovereignty

Good reminder of how Nato and EU can help

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I was happy to read Estonian ambassador Priit Turk's letter, "Estonia's people safer because it joined Nato, EU" (March 29).

He reminds us of what it was like 30 years ago, when Estonia "escaped from Soviet occupation", and spells out the advantages of the country having joined two values-based organisations - the European Union and Nato - "as these have safeguarded the ecosystem for our people and businesses to achieve their dreams".

One hopes that such organisations can help to prevent an active war between European nations today, and provide an alternative forum to discuss mutual problems and grievances.

It is my hope that Moscow will draw back from the destruction of Ukraine and turn to dialogue to sort out mutual differences.

Tara Dhar Hasnain

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 01, 2022, with the headline Good reminder of how Nato and EU can help. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top