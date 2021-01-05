Source countries need to consider regulating recruitment on their own soil

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) appreciates Indonesia's move on placement fees, as it will protect the welfare of the country's domestic workers when they work overseas (Indonesia's new placement fee plan to protect migrant workers, Dec 27, 2020).

However, there could be some unintended consequences.

Under the prevailing Covid-19 conditions, employers in Singapore are responsible for bearing the stay-home notice (SHN) costs of new foreign domestic workers (FDWs) who intend to work for them.

The SHN costs cannot be transferred to the FDW.

From last Friday, employers of an FDW also have to purchase an upfront additional medical insurance policy with a coverage of at least $10,000 for her medical expenses if she develops Covid-19 symptoms or tests positive within 14 days of arrival in Singapore.

This insurance policy must be purchased before the FDW arrives in Singapore.

With the above-mentioned costs and with Indonesia's new policy, hiring an Indonesian FDW could become more unbearable for employers.

Those with tight finances may turn to hiring FDWs from other approved source countries.

This may cause Indonesian FDWs to lose employment opportunities in Singapore.

Furthermore, if an employer is paying more to hire an Indonesian FDW, there could be a perception that she should be a better qualified FDW.

We are concerned that if the FDW fails to meet the expectations of the employer, it would lead to a breakdown in the relationship. The FDW may end up being sent back to the agent or, worse, repatriated in the early stages of employment. These are undesirable outcomes.

Singapore has already institutionalised the maximum amount of fees that employment agencies here can charge an FDW.

CDE believes that to truly benefit and protect FDWs, the governments of the source countries need to consider regulating employment services and recruitment within the country, since most of the fees incurred are at the source.

We believe that it would be better to try to make the related costs of employment reasonable and transparent to FDWs and employers, and we need all stakeholders to take concrete steps in this direction.

Yeo Guat Kwang

Chairman

Centre for Domestic Employees