Sorry, Mr Ang, your reminders have come to me

I have been receiving texts regarding vaccination for a Mr Ang Cheo Kuan for a few months. That is not me.

First, a text saying thank you for registering for the vaccination.

As I did not want him to miss out on his vaccination, I called the Ministry of Health's hotline and was told to simply ignore the erroneous SMS.

I told the person on the line that Mr Ang needed to get the message, and asked that she pass the message on to the relevant department.

A few weeks later, I again received a text regarding Mr Ang's vaccination.

This time, I e-mailed the ministry, received a reply and believed the matter was settled.

But on Tuesday, I got another text reminding Mr Ang to get his vaccination.

I am writing in as I have a moral obligation to resolve the matter, in case Mr Ang is wondering what happened to his notifications.

The Government is rightly ramping up its vaccination drive to combat the pandemic.

But if this sort of recurrent notification errors persist, our vaccination drive would not be as effective as we want it to be.

Chen Chih Min (Dr)