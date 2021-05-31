Your picture: Kindness

Someone left $50 and a note in letterbox

PHOTO: COURTESY OF RUCHITA TRISHAL DOSHI
  • Published
    38 min ago

An anonymous person left a $50 note and this handwritten note (above) in my letterbox last Friday.

Due to the pandemic, people are losing their jobs and facing financial problems.

But there are still a handful of kind-hearted and selfless people out there who are willing to help others in desperate times.

These small acts by these unsung heroes encourage others to persevere during these difficult times.

Such acts of kindness are really inspiring and remind us that we are surrounded by kind people, and that we are not alone.

Ruchita Trishal Doshi

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 31, 2021, with the headline 'Someone left $50 and a note in letterbox'. Subscribe
