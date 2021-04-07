Some paranoia helps in preparing for unexpected shocks

Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong's view that Singaporeans need to possess the immigrant kid's paranoid ambition and the trust fund kid's confidence in order to thrive in a world rife with volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity is on point (The paradox of paranoia and confidence, April 2).

Resting on our laurels will spell our doom.

In Singapore's neighbourhood, nations like Vietnam may well leapfrog us if we were to slacken.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on hiring has also driven home the reality that well-paying, higher-end jobs can easily be farmed out. People overseas with the requisite skills may be far cheaper to hire and may thus supplant us.

While we are no longer in the survival mode of the 1960s and can well afford to embrace the abundance mindset, it pays to be paranoid to gird ourselves up for unexpected shocks.

An example would be having ample reserves in government coffers to tackle crises such as the pandemic. If not for this bulwark, the toll of Covid-19 would have been unimaginable.

A healthy dose of confidence is also necessary for us to face an uncertain future.

Our young people, in particular, need that confidence to feel that there are still opportunities for them to hew their own paths.

I would like to add resilience to the mix, for this will be the lubricant that allows them to navigate the roadblocks in life and keep going.

Marietta Koh