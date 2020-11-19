Some not being fed properly

I have recently come across cases of maids not being given enough nutritious food by their employers.

During the process of hiring helpers for my family, I came across this common grouse during interviews. Two maids showed me pictures of what they claimed to be meagre meals given to them - plain boiled rice with ketchup - and claimed such incidents were not one-off but happened frequently.

When I asked them why they did not complain to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), they said they were worried about losing their jobs.

While I know of employers who take their helpers to restaurants with them, and there is no dearth of good souls, there still appears to be a few employers in need of a wake-up call.

More can be done to safeguard these maids who leave their family to help us bring up our babies, look after the elderly and generally make our life much easier.

I suggest that the MOM put in place mandatory food guidelines for maids - rice, bread, two servings of vegetables, two servings of fruit and some form of protein (such as egg, chicken or lentils) every day.

It is such a shame that in our prosperous country, we do not appreciate the luxury of having full-time maids at our beck and call. The least we can do is feed them enough and well.

Poonam Bhandari