Some choose to have regular Covid-19 testing for students

We thank Mr Lim Wah Fong for his feedback (Why are poly students not tested?, Nov 19).

Regular Covid-19 testing is not mandatory for students in institutes of higher learning as there is a suite of baseline safe management measures (SMMs) in place, such as limiting group sizes for classes and vaccination-differentiated SMMs for sports and music-related co-curricular activities. These have been effective in reducing the overall risk of transmission on campus.

Institutes of higher learning may choose to implement additional SMMs and testing requirements for students and staff to further safeguard their campus community.

As part of the national effort to step up regular testing and keep the community safe, public officers - including staff at the polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education - took the lead to undertake regular antigen rapid tests on a weekly basis for eight weeks, starting progressively from the end of September.

As Singapore moves towards Covid-19 resilience, the public service will review the testing approach accordingly.

Students and staff should continue to monitor their health.

In line with national testing protocols, all individuals are to stay away from campus if they are unwell or test positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work closely with the institutions to help ensure that campuses remain safe for students and staff, and make adjustments where necessary as more campus activities resume.

Jan Chua

Coordinating Divisional Director, Higher Education Group

Ministry of Education