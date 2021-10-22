Some ceremonies live-streamed for families to be involved

We refer to Mr Rodney Neo Eng Chong's letter, "Let army recruits and cadets mark milestones with parents present" (Oct 20), and thank him for his feedback. We would also like to congratulate his son on his performance during national service (NS) and his upcoming commissioning.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recognises the importance of milestone events in our national servicemen's NS journey. These events engender commitment to defence and build esprit de corps.

Parents, family and friends look forward to attending these events to show their sons and loved ones their support.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of training, operations and events has been adjusted to keep our servicemen safe while ensuring the SAF's operational readiness.

While we have limited physical attendance at events to reduce Covid-19 transmission risks in line with the national posture, we have also introduced other forms of engagement. For example, the Officer Cadet Commissioning and Specialist Cadet Graduation ceremonies have been live-streamed so that friends and families can take part in the proceedings.

The health and safety of our service personnel and their loved ones are of paramount importance. As Singapore transitions to living with Covid-19, the SAF is reviewing the conduct of milestone events, and will open them up for family and friends at an appropriate time.

We thank Mr Neo and his son for their strong support and commitment to NS.

Koh Ee Wen (Col)

Head, Joint Manpower Department

Singapore Armed Forces