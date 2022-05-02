Social media

Is it time to rein in unfettered, unfiltered online comments?

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The perception that there is limited freedom of speech and expression in Singapore is easily dispelled if one looks at the comments responding to articles posted by local mainstream media outlets on social media.

As there are no clear rules and regulations on controlling or managing online comments, many avid and fiercely determined commenters have been taking advantage of the unfettered and unfiltered space to vent their frustration, anger and unhappiness, and to advance their personal and political interests.

Fuelled by anger and hatred, it is amazing how totally unrelated or irrelevant issues can be contorted, distorted and misrepresented conveniently to suit various narratives.

In today's world of information overload, it is sometimes very difficult to discern truth from falsehood, right from wrong, and good from evil.

To a certain extent, the situation is attributable to the authorities taking a laissez faire approach to online comments.

Should the status quo be maintained in the current online space? Is there a need for the authorities to change their approach and have more control and management of online comments?

Anthony Lim Thiam Poh

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2022, with the headline Is it time to rein in unfettered, unfiltered online comments?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top