Restore pre-pandemic sense of community

The recent increase in verbal and physical abuse towards healthcare workers and taxi drivers is reflective of a trend happening across society, including in families ('I hope people will remember to be kind': Public workers in S'pore face rise in verbal and physical abuse, April 16).

The fight against the pandemic required harsh rules that focused on self-protection and being anti-social - working from home, social distancing and strict limits on group sizes - over a significant period of two years.

Social skills, like all other skills, require us to use them or lose them.

The reopening of borders and relaxation of rules may actually increase social friction due to overcrowding and a faster pace of life, if the sense of community we had before the pandemic is not restored.

We need to consciously restore community engagement through civility and small acts of kindness.

Tan Li Fong