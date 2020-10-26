Social divide a pressing issue

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, from the way we interact with others to the way we learn and work. This has illuminated the social divide in Singapore.

The shift to home-based learning (HBL) has disproportionately affected those who do not have adequate access to the Internet and a conducive learning environment at home. The growing reliance on e-commerce not only affects low-income households that cannot accommodate higher costs and delivery fees, but also has a significant impact on the less tech-savvy generation, revealing the digital divide.

Singaporeans and the Government need to recognise this pressing issue and act on it even post-Covid-19. It is important to ensure that society progresses as a whole and no groups fall between the cracks.

Tan Eu Ning, 20,

Second year undergraduate student