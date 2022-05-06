Snooker

Let new academy start national push to nurture talent

The sport of snooker has conventionally been viewed as a staid, slow game played by men under the watchful eye of a stern-looking referee.

I was delighted to see female referees officiating at the recently concluded World Snooker Championship.

It is exciting to know that we will soon have a snooker academy in Singapore (Snooker: Ronnie O'Sullivan has Singapore in sights after winning record-equalling 7th world title, May 3).

I hope this will be the start of a national effort to raise awareness of the sport, and to identify and nurture our own talent, male or female.

Snooker requires physical as well as mental stamina and agility, and a closely fought match is exciting for spectators.

I hope the Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy will establish itself as a credible institution in the world of snooker.

Jennie Cheong

