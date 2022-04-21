Expect fewer at eateries over time

We refer to Ms Cynthia Ponnana's letter, "Abolish smoking corners at eateries" (April 16).

Since 2015, all newly built and redeveloped hawker centres have been smoke-free.

For existing hawker centres, the National Environment Agency (NEA) engages local stakeholders such as the hawkers' associations and town councils on the removal of smoking corners when opportune, such as during repair and redecoration works.

NEA has also stopped accepting applications for smoking corners in food retail establishments since June 2017. Existing smoking corners are allowed to remain until the current licence of the food retail establishment is terminated or cancelled.

Today, there are 21 hawker centres and about 560 food retail establishments with smoking corners. The number of smoking corners will continue to decrease over time.

Smoking is currently prohibited in more than 49,000 premises, both indoors and outdoors, and we will continue to review our smoking prohibition regulations.

We encourage smokers to be socially responsible when smoking in public places, and not to light up in smoking-prohibited places.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency