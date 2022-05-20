No need to offer benefits to get people to quit

Individuals should give up smoking without needing benefits to be dangled in front of them (Firms can offer incentives for staff to quit smoking, May 18).

Taking ownership of one's health is what everybody should do.

Firms that reward employees who quit smoking may send the wrong message that a worker will adopt a healthy lifestyle only when there are rewards for doing so.

Most people choose to give up smoking out of concern for their health as well as that of their family. Also, smokers who kick the habit of their own will find it more meaningful than those who do so for rewards.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng