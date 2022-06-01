Many seem unaware of tobacco-free generation initiative

Yesterday was World No Tobacco Day but we seem no closer to a tobacco-free Singapore.

Many seem unaware of the tobacco-free generation initiative which Opinion editor Grace Ho argued for in her column, "Let's have a tobacco-free generation in Singapore" (Dec 30, 2021).

The initiative is a grandfathering, graduated approach to the phasing out of tobacco, without affecting current smokers.

It also gives retailers time to seek alternative sources of revenue. It is not discriminatory and not antagonistic, and seeks to empathise with smokers, with a view to prevent future generations from picking up the smoking habit.

All my smoker friends picked up the habit during their teens. Peer pressure and a need to conform to get a sense of belonging during that age were instrumental in them smoking with others then.

A strict ban on the sale of tobacco and vaping products would directly remove easy access to these products from teens.

The population needs direct action in line with all the smoke-free initiatives and regulations put in place thus far, including designating more spaces, such as void decks and bus stops, smoke-free.

To wait for New Zealand to do a study on the tobacco-free generation would give too much time for the smoking and vaping habit to sink deeper roots here. Now is the best time to launch a tobacco-free generation.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon