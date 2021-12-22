Make the costs high but leave it to people to decide

Singapore should not create a tobacco-free generation by banning those born after a certain date from smoking (Set tobacco-free generation target for those born in 2010, Dec 18).

People should always have a choice when it comes to their bodies and health. It comes down to personal responsibility and the responsibilities people have to society.

What should be done instead is to make known the high cost of smoking via tobacco taxes, banning smoking in many places and reducing government subsidies for the treatment of illnesses that can be linked to a patient's smoking history.

If people want to smoke despite numerous health risks, we should respect their choice. If smoking is banned, the market might simply move underground.

As a non-smoker, I believe that smoking is expensive and pointless. It imposes costs not only on smokers but also on those around them.

So it is appropriate to restrict smoking with disincentives to discourage consumption and to ensure smokers pay for the extra costs they impose on the public healthcare system.

The state's responsibilities are to regulate things for safety and to minimise harm, not to tell a generation how to live their lives.

Francis Cheng