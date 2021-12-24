High costs may not deter smoker due to addiction

I disagree with Mr Francis Cheng who said in his letter that Singapore should make known the high cost of smoking while giving people the choice to decide (Make the costs of smoking high but leave it to people to decide, Dec 22).

On his point about tobacco taxes, they are already high here, yet people continue to smoke.

Also, cigarettes are frequently smuggled into the country and this hurts the effectiveness of high taxes.

Second, while it may appear humane to give smokers the right to keep smoking, this is often done at the expense of non-smokers, who have no choice but to breathe in second-hand smoke.

Third, Mr Cheng argues that the habit will just go underground if banned, but there is only so much a person can do to cover up the smell of cigarette smoke. And if a person is forced to ensure that no one is affected by his second-hand smoke out of fear of being discovered, then the ban has had a positive impact on public health.

Finally, Mr Cheng does not take into consideration how a smoker's addiction can mean he has little choice in the matter, regardless of how high the costs are.

Wong Boon Hong

