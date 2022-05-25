Habit is also an environmental hazard

Smoking is not only a health hazard, but is also an environmental hazard due to the emissions produced during smoking. Each cigarette that is smoked emits 14g of carbon dioxide.

Since a smoker on average smokes 12 cigarettes a day, at 10 per cent smoking prevalence in a population of 5.45 million, I estimate that smoking in Singapore emits around 33,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

A future without tobacco is no longer wishful thinking. Since the end of last year, New Zealand, Malaysia and Denmark have made plans to pass laws to abolish the sale of cigarettes to future generations.

When the tobacco-free generation proposal was first put forward in Singapore in 2010, a survey of 500 respondents showed over 70 per cent support, including 60 per cent of smokers themselves.

The Government should take the same bold step as those other countries to phase out the sale of tobacco over time.

Lim Teck Koon