A ban on lighting up at balconies, windows can help preventive efforts

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced that the smoking ban will be extended to cover more areas to protect Singapore from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke (Budget debate: From July, smoking will be banned at more beaches, parks and gardens, March 7).

I strongly urge the authorities to also consider banning smoking at balconies and windows of homes.

The newly banned areas are mainly parks, gardens and beaches, which are generally big enough spaces for people to move away from cigarette smoke.

However, there is less chance of avoiding second-hand smoke coming from neighbours smoking at their balcony or window.

The primary objective of imposing a ban should not be to prosecute offenders, but to target prevention.

Even if enforcement would be a challenge, a ban on smoking at balconies and windows of homes would at least deter smokers from conveniently lighting up at the expense of other people's health.

Chin Swee Hong