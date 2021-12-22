2010 cohort ban would give firms time to adjust

I refer to the article, "New Zealand to ban smoking for future generations" (Dec 10), and the letter, "Set tobacco-free generation target for those born in 2010" (Dec 18).

Smoking has been linked to more than 10 types of cancer as well as other respiratory, eye and heart diseases.

Though Singapore has implemented measures to curb smoking over the years, I feel more can and should be done to prevent diseases and deaths from smoking.

A few points to reiterate:

First, the tobacco-free generation proposal does not cause hardship to current smokers. If we choose those born in 2010, it would have no impact on smokers born before then.

Second, setting the target of those born in 2010 as suggested by Dr Koong Heng Nung would ease implementation. It would be easy to remember and, more importantly, would give the industry time to adjust to reduced demand for tobacco products, and give those employed by the industry time to plan for their next career move.

The difficulty of enforcing a cohort ban has been highlighted as a concern. But if Singapore is currently able to enforce a minimum legal age for smoking, I am confident that we could do equally well in enforcing a birth-year-based approach to create a tobacco-free generation.

Yvonne Chiam Boon Geok