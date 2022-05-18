Smartphones

All major telcos should offer eSIM card option

When I was recently shopping for a new phone, I was excited to see that established smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung are releasing embedded SIM (eSIM) card-enabled devices.

With eSIM cards, gone are the days when a traveller would have to physically take out his Singapore SIM card and replace it with an overseas SIM card. He would then have to keep that tiny Singapore SIM card safe while overseas.

I am therefore very puzzled why two of Singapore's major telcos, Singtel and StarHub, do not offer the option of eSIM cards. When I asked Singtel why, I was informed that the option has been discontinued.

In many countries, eSIM cards are readily available, so I find it unacceptable for major telcos to not offer the option in what is supposed to be a technologically advanced country.

Tan Li Fong

 

