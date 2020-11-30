Small acts of showing care can have lasting impact on others

After reading the report (Woman's remains found almost two years after she was last seen, Nov 26), I realise the importance of being a caring neighbour.

Even a small act of showing care can have a lasting impact on another person's life.

With more time now being spent at home, it is easier for us to help our neighbours in their times of need, especially with the increase in mental health problems during the pandemic.

A small act of checking in with your neighbours could show them that someone cares, and also provide them with a platform to express their emotions and worries.

Giving them 10 minutes of your time could give them comfort or maybe even save a life.

Abigail Chin Yanqin, 15 Year 3 student

